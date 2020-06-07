Sentinel area fire calls for June 6

Saturday, June 6
1:07 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 North, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:40 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
8:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mount Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:38 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 South onramp at Exit 52A, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:59 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 East, Middlsex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:55 p.m.: non-structure fire, Old Shippensburg Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
4:08 p.m.: non-structure accident, Mumma Road, Wormleysburg; West Shore
5:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Third Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
6:52 p.m.: non-structure accident, Klinedinst Road and Hertzler Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
6:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
8:59 p.m.: non-structure accident, S. Seneca Street, Shippensburg Borough; West End
9:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Penns Run Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
9:42 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Hampden, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point.
