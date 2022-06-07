 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for June 6

Monday, June 6

1:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:39 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Bonnybrook Road, South Middleton Township; Union

4:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sterling Street, Hampden Township; Hampden

9:02 a.m.: gas leak, Second Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & rescue

9:10 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

12:01 p.m.: electrical hazards, State Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

1:55 p.m.: auto accident, West South Street at Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:00 p.m.: wildfire, Shady Lane at Claremont Road, Middlesex Township; Monroe, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union

2:48 p.m.: brush fire, Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

4:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Tenth Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore

5:18 p.m.: auto accident, Good Hope Road at Smith Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:19 p.m.: structure fire, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen, Union

6:53 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Citadel Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

10:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hampton Court, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

