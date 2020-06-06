Sentinel area fire calls for June 5

Friday, June 5
1:54 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 northbound, Penn Township; Friendship, South Newton, Penn, Vigilant, West End Fire & Rescue.
2:40 a.m.: auto accident, Cowpens Road/Three Square Hollow, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship, Newburg-Hopewell.
3:30 a.m.: automatic alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton.
6:22 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Logan Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.
6:49 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union.
7:43 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Hemlock Avenue, Carlisle; Union.
8:16 a.m.: nonstructure accident, South Spring Garden Street, Carlisle; Union.
9:33 a.m.: automatic alarm, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
9:53 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Foxanna Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown.
9:56 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union.
10:03 a.m.: automatic alarm, East North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
10:04 a.m.: auto accident, South College Street/West Willow Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
11:42 a.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road/Fairview Street, South Middleton Township; Citizens, Union.
1:44 p.m.: automatic alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden.
2:52 p.m.: automatic alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
4:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, North St. John's Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden.
6:20 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore.
7:40 p.m.: nonstructure accident, West First Street, South Middleton Township; Citizens.
10:18 p.m.: automatic alarm, Pine Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens.
10:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
