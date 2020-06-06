Sentinel area fire calls for June 5

Sentinel area fire calls for June 5

Friday, June 5

1:54 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 northbound, Penn Township; Friendship, South Newton, Penn, Vigilant, West End Fire & Rescue.

2:40 a.m.: auto accident, Cowpens Road/Three Square Hollow, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship, Newburg-Hopewell.

3:30 a.m.: automatic alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton.

6:22 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Logan Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.

6:49 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union.

7:43 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Hemlock Avenue, Carlisle; Union.

8:16 a.m.: nonstructure accident, South Spring Garden Street, Carlisle; Union.

9:33 a.m.: automatic alarm, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

9:53 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Foxanna Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown.

9:56 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union.

10:03 a.m.: automatic alarm, East North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

10:04 a.m.: auto accident, South College Street/West Willow Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:42 a.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road/Fairview Street, South Middleton Township; Citizens, Union.

1:44 p.m.: automatic alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden.

2:52 p.m.: automatic alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

4:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, North St. John's Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden.

6:20 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore.

7:40 p.m.: nonstructure accident, West First Street, South Middleton Township; Citizens.

10:18 p.m.: automatic alarm, Pine Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens.

10:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

