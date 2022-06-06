 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for June 5

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Sunday, June 5

3:26 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Silver Spring Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

7:26 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

8:05 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Meadow Boulevard, Carlisle; Union.

12:35 p.m.: residential structure fire, Edgetowne Lane, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Depot.

1:36 p.m.: traffic accident, near East Pine Street and North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens-Mount Holly Springs.

2:23 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

3:18 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Dunlin Court, Hampden Township; Hampden.

4:09 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizens-Mount Holly Springs.

People are also reading…

7:45 p.m.: gas leak inside structure, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

8:59 p.m.: structure fire, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Harrisburg Fire Department.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Veterans return to Normandy to mark 78th anniversary of D-Day landing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News