Sentinel area fire calls for June 5

Sunday, June 5
3:26 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Silver Spring Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
7:26 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
8:05 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Meadow Boulevard, Carlisle; Union.
12:35 p.m.: residential structure fire, Edgetowne Lane, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Depot.
1:36 p.m.: traffic accident, near East Pine Street and North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens-Mount Holly Springs.
2:23 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
3:18 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Dunlin Court, Hampden Township; Hampden.
4:09 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizens-Mount Holly Springs.
People are also reading…
7:45 p.m.: gas leak inside structure, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
8:59 p.m.: structure fire, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Harrisburg Fire Department.
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.