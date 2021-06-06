 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for June 4-5
Friday, June 4

  • 4:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Coopers Hawk Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
  • 6:19 a.m.: auto accident, Allen Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
  • 9:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Waggoners Gap Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
  • 12:44 p.m.: structure fire, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
  • 1:28 p.m.: fire police, Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
  • 3:49 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
  • 8:49 p.m.: brush fire, I-81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

Saturday, June 55:05 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Lancaster D

  • rive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
  • 8:01 a.m.: nonstructure incident, East Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
  • 9:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Warwick Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
  • 9:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
  • 10:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
  • 10:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
  • 12:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Penns

boro Township; West Shore, E

  • nola
  • 1:35 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
  • 3:02 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, South Middle
  • ton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
  • 3:17 p.m.: auto accident, North Locust Street at East Main Street, Shiremanstown; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Hampden
  • 3:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
  • 4:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
  • 5:14 p.m.: electrical hazards, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose
  • 7:17 p.m.: auto accident, Hogestown Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spri
  • ng
  • 8:21 p.m.: vehicle into building, Factory Street, Carlisle; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
  • 10:28 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Union
