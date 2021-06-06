Sentinel area fire calls for June 4-5

Friday, June 4
- 4:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Coopers Hawk Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
- 6:19 a.m.: auto accident, Allen Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
- 9:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Waggoners Gap Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
- 12:44 p.m.: structure fire, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
- 1:28 p.m.: fire police, Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
- 3:49 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
- 8:49 p.m.: brush fire, I-81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
Saturday, June 55:05 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Lancaster D
- rive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
- 8:01 a.m.: nonstructure incident, East Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
- 9:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Warwick Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
- 9:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
- 10:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
- 10:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
- 12:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Penns
boro Township; West Shore, E
- nola
- 1:35 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
- 3:02 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, South Middle
- ton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
- 3:17 p.m.: auto accident, North Locust Street at East Main Street, Shiremanstown; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Hampden
- 3:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
- 4:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
- 5:14 p.m.: electrical hazards, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose
- 7:17 p.m.: auto accident, Hogestown Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spri
- ng
- 8:21 p.m.: vehicle into building, Factory Street, Carlisle; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
- 10:28 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Union