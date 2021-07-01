 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for June 30
Sentinel area fire calls for June 30

Wednesday, June 30

8:40 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North St. Johns Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

9:30 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

10:15 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

11:14 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Spring Garden Street, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:17 a.m.: structure fire, Waggoners Gap Road, Carlisle; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose

12:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Commerce Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

1:33 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Hollar Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

2:28 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

3:15 p.m.: vehicle into building, Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore

3:45 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:24 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Upper Frankford Township; Friendship Hose

6:17 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

6:22 p.m.: structure fire, Cottage Road, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:34 p.m.: electrical hazards, Beetem Hollow Road, Penn Township; Penn Township, Vigilant Hose

6:38 p.m.: electrical hazards, Walnut Bottom Road, Dickinson Township; Union, Penn Township

6:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Morningstar Lane, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:42 p.m.: auto accident, Peiper Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:43 p.m.: auto accident, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen

6:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Irish Gap Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

6:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

6:53 p.m.: tree down, Fogelsanger Road at Newburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

6:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, York Road at Baish Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

6:56 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sand Bank Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

6:58 p.m.: electrical hazards, Clover Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

7:03 p.m.: tree down, North Locust Point Road at Texaco Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

7:04 p.m.: fire police, South Baltimore Avenue at Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

7:06 p.m.: brush fire, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, South Newton, Penn Township

7:10 p.m.: tree down, Meadowbrook Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:12 p.m.: electrical hazards, Bonnybrook Road, South Middleton Township; Union

7:12 p.m.: electrical hazards, Texaco Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

7:17 p.m.: electrical hazards, Hempt Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

7:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Halyard Way, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

7:21 p.m.: fire police, Hickorytown Road at Ridge Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

7:22 p.m.: wires down, Heisey Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

7:24 p.m.: tree down, Linwood Street at Brandt Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

7:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Trindle Road at North Old Stonehouse Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

7:29 p.m.: tree down, Ridge Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

7:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Creek Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

7:31 p.m.: tree down, Timber Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

7:33 p.m.: tree down, Midland Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen

7:33 p.m.: tree down, Pine School Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

7:36 p.m.: fire police, North Old Stonehouse Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

7:38 p.m.: tree down, Pipher Lane at Hogestown Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

7:38 p.m.: tree down, South Locust Point Road at Clouser Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

7:39 p.m.: tree in wires, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township

7:42 p.m.: tree down, Richland Road, Dickinson Township; Union

7:44 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Meadow Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

7:45 p.m.: wires down, South 28th Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

7:47 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Kings Gap Road at Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township

7:54 p.m.: electrical hazards, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

7:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township

7:56 p.m.: fire police, Walnut Street at North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

8:00 p.m.: tree down, Hunter Drive at Wertzville Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

8:05 p.m.: tree down, Myerstown Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

8:05 p.m.: tree down, Red Tank Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

8:06 p.m.: fire police, Pine Road at North Dickinson School Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

8:06 p.m.: tree down, Quarry Hill Road, Penn Township; South Newton

8:09 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Willow Terrace Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

8:16 p.m.: fire police, Lebo Road at Walnut Bottom Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township

8:17 p.m.: fire police, Appalachian Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

8:18 p.m.: fire police, Bonnybrook Road at Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:27 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Oak Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

8:29 p.m.: tree in wires, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

8:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Lisburn Road at Klinedinst Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

8:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Morningstar Lane, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

8:39 p.m.: electrical hazards, Quarry Hill Road at Walnut Bottom Road, Penn Township; South Newton

8:59 p.m.: tree down, Old Stone House Road South, Monroe Township; Monroe

8:59 p.m.: tree down, York Road at Sheaffer Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

9:05 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Mill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

9:06 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Cherry Grove Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

9:07 p.m.: tree in wires, Appalachian Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

9:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

9:33 p.m.: wires down, Pine Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

9:34 p.m.: electrical hazards, Letchworth Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

9:50 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

10:06 p.m.: tree down, Lebo Road at Church Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

10:06 p.m.: tree in wires, Sheaffer Drive at Pine Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

10:17 p.m.: electrical hazards, Hempt Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

10:24 p.m.: wires down, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

10:39 p.m.: wires down, Brentwater Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

11:18 p.m.: outside fire, Hempt Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

11:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Cherokee Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

11:46 p.m.: wires down, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

11:49 p.m.: electrical hazards, Walnut Bottom Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township

