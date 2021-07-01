Sentinel area fire calls for June 30

Wednesday, June 30
8:40 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North St. Johns Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:30 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
10:15 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:14 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Spring Garden Street, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:17 a.m.: structure fire, Waggoners Gap Road, Carlisle; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose
12:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Commerce Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
1:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
1:33 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Hollar Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
2:28 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
3:15 p.m.: vehicle into building, Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore
3:45 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:24 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Upper Frankford Township; Friendship Hose
6:17 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
6:22 p.m.: structure fire, Cottage Road, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:34 p.m.: electrical hazards, Beetem Hollow Road, Penn Township; Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
6:38 p.m.: electrical hazards, Walnut Bottom Road, Dickinson Township; Union, Penn Township
6:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Morningstar Lane, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:42 p.m.: auto accident, Peiper Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:43 p.m.: auto accident, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
6:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Irish Gap Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
6:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
6:53 p.m.: tree down, Fogelsanger Road at Newburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
6:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, York Road at Baish Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:56 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sand Bank Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
6:58 p.m.: electrical hazards, Clover Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:03 p.m.: tree down, North Locust Point Road at Texaco Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
7:04 p.m.: fire police, South Baltimore Avenue at Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
7:06 p.m.: brush fire, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, South Newton, Penn Township
7:10 p.m.: tree down, Meadowbrook Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:12 p.m.: electrical hazards, Bonnybrook Road, South Middleton Township; Union
7:12 p.m.: electrical hazards, Texaco Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
7:17 p.m.: electrical hazards, Hempt Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
7:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Halyard Way, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:21 p.m.: fire police, Hickorytown Road at Ridge Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
7:22 p.m.: wires down, Heisey Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
7:24 p.m.: tree down, Linwood Street at Brandt Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
7:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Trindle Road at North Old Stonehouse Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
7:29 p.m.: tree down, Ridge Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
7:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Creek Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
7:31 p.m.: tree down, Timber Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
7:33 p.m.: tree down, Midland Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
7:33 p.m.: tree down, Pine School Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
7:36 p.m.: fire police, North Old Stonehouse Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
7:38 p.m.: tree down, Pipher Lane at Hogestown Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
7:38 p.m.: tree down, South Locust Point Road at Clouser Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
7:39 p.m.: tree in wires, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
7:42 p.m.: tree down, Richland Road, Dickinson Township; Union
7:44 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Meadow Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:45 p.m.: wires down, South 28th Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
7:47 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Kings Gap Road at Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
7:54 p.m.: electrical hazards, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
7:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
7:56 p.m.: fire police, Walnut Street at North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
8:00 p.m.: tree down, Hunter Drive at Wertzville Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:05 p.m.: tree down, Myerstown Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
8:05 p.m.: tree down, Red Tank Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
8:06 p.m.: fire police, Pine Road at North Dickinson School Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
8:06 p.m.: tree down, Quarry Hill Road, Penn Township; South Newton
8:09 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Willow Terrace Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
8:16 p.m.: fire police, Lebo Road at Walnut Bottom Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
8:17 p.m.: fire police, Appalachian Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
8:18 p.m.: fire police, Bonnybrook Road at Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:27 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Oak Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
8:29 p.m.: tree in wires, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
8:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Lisburn Road at Klinedinst Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
8:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Morningstar Lane, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:39 p.m.: electrical hazards, Quarry Hill Road at Walnut Bottom Road, Penn Township; South Newton
8:59 p.m.: tree down, Old Stone House Road South, Monroe Township; Monroe
8:59 p.m.: tree down, York Road at Sheaffer Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
9:05 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Mill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
9:06 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Cherry Grove Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
9:07 p.m.: tree in wires, Appalachian Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
9:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:33 p.m.: wires down, Pine Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
9:34 p.m.: electrical hazards, Letchworth Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:50 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
10:06 p.m.: tree down, Lebo Road at Church Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
10:06 p.m.: tree in wires, Sheaffer Drive at Pine Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
10:17 p.m.: electrical hazards, Hempt Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
10:24 p.m.: wires down, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
10:39 p.m.: wires down, Brentwater Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
11:18 p.m.: outside fire, Hempt Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
11:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Cherokee Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
11:46 p.m.: wires down, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
11:49 p.m.: electrical hazards, Walnut Bottom Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township