Sentinel area fire calls for June 30

Thursday, June 30
6:22 a.m.: electrical hazards, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.
6:23 a.m.: residential fire alarm, Tavern House Hill, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
6:24 a.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Dickinson Township; Union, Penn Township.
6:46 a.m.: commercial structure fire, Wright Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
11:18 a.m.: commercial structure fire, Ashburn Drive, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
2:28 p.m.: structure fire, East Main Street, Shiresmantown; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, navy base.
2:34 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Miller Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
2:56 p.m.: electrical hazards, near Lindsey and Forge roads, South Middleton Township; Citizen.
3:22 p.m.: auto accident, near Allen Road and the I-81 off-ramp of Exit 44, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
4:41 p.m.: auto accident, near Konhaus and West Trindle roads, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, New Kingstown.
4:54 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg borough; Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown.
5:17 p.m.: auto accident, near Sinclair and Williams Grove roads, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Monroe.
5:43 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Market Street near 17th Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill.
6:09 p.m.: auto accident, near Creekview Road and the Rt. 581 off-ramp, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden.
6:52 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden.
7:25 p.m.: residential fire alarm, Chestnut Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
7:29 p.m.: non structure incident, Bumble Bee Hollow Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
8:50 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg Borough; Mechanicsburg.
9 p.m.: electrical hazards, near Juniper and Walnut streets, Lemoyne; West Shore.
11:20 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Distribution Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
