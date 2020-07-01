Sentinel area fire calls for June 30

Sentinel area fire calls for June 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Tuesday, June 30

1:22 a.m.: non-structure accident, Waterford, Wormleysburg; West Shore

2:46 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden, Silver Spring

7:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

8:15 a.m.: auto accident, McClures Gap Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton, West Pennsboro

9:47 a.m.: non-structure fire, Fairview Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

11:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 12th Street, Lemoyne Borough; West Shore, Camp Hill

11:58 a.m.: barn fire, second alarm, Asper Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Enola, Monroe, Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire, Shermansdale, Citizen, New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, South Newton, Penn Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

12:10 p.m.: auto accident, S. 12th Street, Lemoyne Borough; West Shore

3:13 p.m.: auto accident, Giant Lane and York Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Dennison Court, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:28 p.m.: wildfire, Franklin County; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose

6:45 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Dauphin County; Lower Allen, West Shore, New Kingstown

8:06 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, Cardamon Drive, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg Volunteer, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point

8:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, N. 12th Street, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill, New Kingstown

9:02 p.m.: non-structure fire, Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg Volunteer

8:30 p.m.: auto accident into structure, English Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

8:45 p.m.: wildfire, Adams County; Citizen

10:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News