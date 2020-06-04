Sentinel area fire calls for June 3

Wednesday, June 3

6:26 a.m.: non-structure fire, Lambs Gap Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:12 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:03 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, S. 15th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

12:05 p.m.: non-structure accident, Runson Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

12:26 p.m.: non-structure accident, Front Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

2:16 p.m.: auto accident, Lowther Street, Lemoyne Borough; West Shore

6:47 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandon Way, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:37 p.m.: non-structure accident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:55 p.m.: non-structure accident, West High Street, Carlisle; Union

7:54 p.m.: non-structure accident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union

7:45 p.m.: non-structure accident, South Spring Garden Street, Carlisle; Union

7:55 p.m.: non-structure accident, East Louther Street and North East Street, Carlisle; Union

7:56 p.m.: non-structure accident, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union

8:02 p.m.: non-structure accident, Bonnybrook Road, South Middleton Township; Union

7:59 p.m.: non-structure accident, North College Street and West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union

7:59 p.m.: non-structure accident, Mooreland Avenue, Carlisle; Union

7:49 p.m.: non-structure accident, Mountain Road and Leidigh Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

8:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, High Ridge Trail, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

8:16 p.m.: non-structure accident, East Old York Road, and Tavern Boulevard, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

8:15 p.m.: non-structure accident, Mountain Road and Leidigh Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

8:17 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, York County; Lower Allen, Lisburn

8:20 p.m.: non-structure accident, Mooreland Avenue, Carlisle; Union

8:21 p.m.: non-structure accident, McClures Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

8:23 p.m.: non-structure accident, Dawn Ridge Loop, Carlisle; Union

8:26 p.m.: non-structure accident, Hamilton Road and West Springville Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

8:35 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:41 p.m.: non-structure accident, McClures Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

8:46 p.m.: non-structure accident, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

8:52 p.m.: non-structure accident, McClures Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

11:21 p.m.: non-structure fire, South Spring Garden Street, South Middleton Township; Union

11:50 p.m.: non-structure accident, 15th Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

