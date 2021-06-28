 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for June 27
Sunday, June 27

12:15 a.m.: automatic alarm, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

3:44 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road/Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

4:56 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore.

5:36 a.m.: automatic alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.

8:01 a.m.: brush fire, Canterbury Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

12:41 p.m.: automatic alarm, Bryn Mawr Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

4:37 p.m.: structure fire, Jerusalem Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

4:48 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Zion Road/Old York Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens.

6:04 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 83 Southbound, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

7:59 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike/Village Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.

8:56 p.m.: structure fire, Old Stonehouse Road South, Monroe Township; Monroe, Citizens.

 

