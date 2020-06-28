Sentinel area fire calls for June 26-27

Friday, June 26
1:36 a.m.: auto accident, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
4:21 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Sherwood Circle, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
6:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sterling Parkway, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
9:56 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
10:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:42 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Farmhouse Lane, Middlesex Township; North Middleton
2:24 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
2:35 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Sumner Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
9:58 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
Saturday, June 27
12:45 a.m.: fire police, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
2:01 a.m.: pedestrian struck, Log Cabin Road at Ritner Highway, Penn Township; Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
2:23 a.m.: auto accident, South Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill
2:42 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Drexel Hills Circle, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
5:55 a.m.: auto accident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:17 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:35 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Grandon Way, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
10:00 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Mont Sera Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
4:17 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
4:38 p.m.: water rescue, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Penn Township
4:49 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
5:24 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Front Street, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union
8:10 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Weatherburn Drive, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Lisburn
9:22 p.m.: nonstructure fire, West Trindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
9:57 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Sample Bridge Road at Silver Crown Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.