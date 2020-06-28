Sentinel area fire calls for June 26-27

Sentinel area fire calls for June 26-27

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Friday, June 26

1:36 a.m.: auto accident, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

4:21 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Sherwood Circle, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

6:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sterling Parkway, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

9:56 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

10:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

11:42 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Farmhouse Lane, Middlesex Township; North Middleton

2:24 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

2:35 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Sumner Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

9:58 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

Saturday, June 27

12:45 a.m.: fire police, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

2:01 a.m.: pedestrian struck, Log Cabin Road at Ritner Highway, Penn Township; Penn Township, Vigilant Hose

2:23 a.m.: auto accident, South Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill

2:42 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Drexel Hills Circle, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

5:55 a.m.: auto accident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:17 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:35 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Grandon Way, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

10:00 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Mont Sera Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township

4:17 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

4:38 p.m.: water rescue, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Penn Township

4:49 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

5:24 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Front Street, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union

8:10 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Weatherburn Drive, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Lisburn

9:22 p.m.: nonstructure fire, West Trindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

9:57 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Sample Bridge Road at Silver Crown Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News