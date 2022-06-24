Sentinel area fire calls for June 23

Thursday, June 23
12:22 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
12:36 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Yates Street at South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
6:30 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Rapuano Way, Dickinson Township; Citizen
6:41 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Beetem Hollow Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
10:56 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Forge Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:00 p.m.: auto accident, Airport Road at Neil Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
12:28 p.m.: auto accident, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingston, Union
12:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:43 p.m.: structure fire, Circle Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Hampden