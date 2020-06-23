Sentinel area fire calls for June 22

Monday, June 22

1:48 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

12:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Despina Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

1:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grantham Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

2:27 p.m.: other rescue, Second Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

5:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:26 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Hickory Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

5:30 p.m.: nonstructure accident, North Old Stonehouse Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

5:40 p.m.: auto accident, Harrisburg Pike at Post Road, North Middleton Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:17 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Appalachian Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

7:54 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Northfield Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Independence Way, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

8:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

11:24 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

