Sentinel area fire calls for June 22

Wednesday, June 22
6:17 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Logistics Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:48 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower ALlen
8:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:15 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Market Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
12:03 p.m.: auto accident, Orrs Bridge Road at Mountain View Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mt. Rock Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
2:52 p.m.: structure fire, Great Oak Drive, Hampden Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
3:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
3:08 p.m.: outside fire, San Juan Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:12 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown
3:27 p.m.: outside investigation, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
3:48 p.m.: fire police, Holly Pike at East Old York Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen
3:51 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Peregrine Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:52 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
7:17 p.m.: auto accident, Shippensburg Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, West End
7:35 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Winding Hill Road at South Market Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
8:53 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carmella Drive, Silver Spring Township; West Shore, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
10:43 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, West North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:47 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Whitmer Road at Walnut Dale Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose