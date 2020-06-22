Sentinel area fire calls for June 21

Sunday, June 21

7:16 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

12:48 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown

2:28 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Scarsdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Hampden, Navy Base

4:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Magaw Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union

5:45 p.m.: inside investigation, Baltimore Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

5:56 p.m.: wildfire, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union

5:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shearer Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:41 p.m.: auto accident, McClures Gap Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:55 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Galleon Drive, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

8:12 p.m.: nonstructure accident, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

9:38 pm.: fire police, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

10:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

