Sentinel area fire calls for June 2

Tuesday, June 2
12:17 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
3:24 a.m. carbon monoxide detector, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
4:16 a.m.: first alarm structure fire, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, New Kingstown.
6:50 a.m.: automatic alarm, Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
9:12 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike/Jeffrey Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
10:22 a.m.: first alarm structure fire, Scarsdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Hampden, Naval Support Activities.
11:06 a.m.: automatic alarm, Dennison Circle, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
2:37 p.m.: wildfire, Interstate 81 northbound at Exit 44, South Middleton Township; Citizens, Union.
3:02 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 southbound, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union.
4:07 p.m.: automatic alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
5:15 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, Timber Brook Drive, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Support Activities.
5:42 p.m.: automatic alarm, Bullock Circle, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
7:31 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore Bureau of Fire and Camp Hill.
11:58 p.m.: automatic alarm, Easy Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
