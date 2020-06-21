Sentinel area fire calls for June 19-20

Friday, June 19
2:45 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
5:14 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Waterford Road, Wormleysburg; West Shore
7:06 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
11:15 a.m.: outside investigation, Buckthorn Drive, South Middleton Township; Union
12:53 p.m.: fire police, Bridge Street at Front Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
3:02 p.m.: vehicle fire, South Market Street at East Coover Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
3:43 p.m.: auto accident, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
3:55 p.m.: fire police, Sherwood Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
4:07 p.m.: nonstructure fire, North 25th Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
4:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:33 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Simmons Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:56 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Warm Sunday Way, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
10:12 p.m.: nonstructure accident, East Neff Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
10:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
Saturday, June 20
2:07 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, Penn Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township
4:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
9:20 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Hilltop Drive, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill
10:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:06 p.m.: nonstructure accident, East Simpson Street at Shepherdstown Road, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
4:25 p.m.: water rescue, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Penn Township
5:25 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, South Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End
6:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Penn Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Liggett Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
9:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
