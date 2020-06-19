Sentinel area fire calls for June 18

Sentinel area fire calls for June 18

Thursday, June 18

6:54 a.m.: auto accident with entrapment, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

7:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westport Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

8:15 a.m.: non-structure accident, North View Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

9:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:29 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

10:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

10:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Terminal Street, Hampden Township; Hampden, Naval Inventory Control Point

2:17 p.m.: auto accident, Bryn Mawr Road, Carlisle; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:25 p.m.: non-structure accident, Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

3:17 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

7:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westwind Drive, Lemoyne Borough; West Shore

7:25 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:10 p.m.: non-structure accident, Creekside Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

