Sentinel area fire calls for June 18

Thursday, June 18
6:54 a.m.: auto accident with entrapment, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westport Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
8:15 a.m.: non-structure accident, North View Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
9:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:29 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
10:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Terminal Street, Hampden Township; Hampden, Naval Inventory Control Point
2:17 p.m.: auto accident, Bryn Mawr Road, Carlisle; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:25 p.m.: non-structure accident, Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:17 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
7:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westwind Drive, Lemoyne Borough; West Shore
7:25 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:10 p.m.: non-structure accident, Creekside Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.