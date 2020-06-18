Sentinel area fire calls for June 17

Wednesday, June 17
11:13 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Ritter Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
11:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South 24th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
12:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Crossgates Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:54 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Brookshire Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
4:08 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:53 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Jean Avenue, Newville; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Cumberland Valley Hose
6:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Daisy Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
6:47 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Tory Circle, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
7:25 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Linda Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
9:45 p.m.: wildfire, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
