Sentinel area fire calls for June 17

Sentinel area fire calls for June 17

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Wednesday, June 17

11:13 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Ritter Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base

11:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South 24th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

12:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Crossgates Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

2:54 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Brookshire Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

4:08 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:53 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Jean Avenue, Newville; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Cumberland Valley Hose

6:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Daisy Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

6:47 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Tory Circle, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

7:25 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Linda Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

9:45 p.m.: wildfire, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News