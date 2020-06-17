Sentinel area fire calls for June 16

Tuesday, June 16
2:49 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Carol Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
3:21 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Frytown Road, Upper Frankford Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
3:28 a.m.: first-alarm barn fire, Clay Road, West Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Shermans Dale, Citizen, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Penn Township, Newburg-Hopewell, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
3:32 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cantebury Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:02 p.m.: vehicle fire, Lowther Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:12 p.m.: auto accident, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
1:52 p.m.: vehicle into structure, East Burd Street at North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
3:57 p.m.: auto accident, Newburg Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, West End, Life Lion
5:03 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South Market Street, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, West Shore, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, New Kingstown, Citizen, Navy Base
5:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
6:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
6:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spartan Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:52 p.m.: fire police, Basehore Road at Silver Spring Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
9:13 p.m.: outside investigation, Mountain Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
