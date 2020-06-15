Sentinel area fire calls for June 14

Fire calls logo

Sunday, June 14

1:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Willow Mill Park Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:35 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

6:49 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Center Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

8:21 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Lancaster Boulevard, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

8:49 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:37 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Fourth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

