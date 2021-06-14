Sentinel area fire calls for June 13

Sunday, June 13
8:37 a.m.: non-dwelling structure fire, Franklin Street/C Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
1:07 p.m.: fire police, Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
1:10 p.m.: automatic alarm, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.
3:14 p.m.: automatic alarm, West Pine Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen.
4:09 p.m.: automatic alarm, West Vine Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown, South Newton, Vigilant Hose.
4:13 p.m.: structure fire, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End.
4:48 p.m.: automatic alarm, Dennison Circle, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
8:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, Harrison Drive, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.