Sentinel area fire calls for June 13
Sunday, June 13

8:37 a.m.: non-dwelling structure fire, Franklin Street/C Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

1:07 p.m.: fire police, Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

1:10 p.m.: automatic alarm, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.

3:14 p.m.: automatic alarm, West Pine Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen.

4:09 p.m.: automatic alarm, West Vine Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown, South Newton, Vigilant Hose.

4:13 p.m.: structure fire, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End.

4:48 p.m.: automatic alarm, Dennison Circle, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

8:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, Harrison Drive, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

 

