Tuesday, June 13
5:26 a.m.: outside investigation, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
6:35 a.m.: wildfire, Enola Road at Zion Hill Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
8:30 a.m.: auto accident, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
10:36 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pinnacle Ridge Drive, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
10:39 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Marketplace Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:02 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:22 p.m.: auto accident, York Road at Fairview Street, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:53 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Camp Hill; Camp Hill, Hampden
4:59 p.m.: auto accident, South Enola Road at State Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:56 p.m.: auto accident, East High Street at North East Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:13 p.m.: structure fire, West Portland Street, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
9:15 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:59 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Upper Allen