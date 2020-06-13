Sentinel area fire calls for June 12

Friday, June 12
2:41 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Harding Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore.
9:42 a.m.: automatic alarm, North Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; Camp Hill, West Shore.
10:58 a.m.: automatic alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
1:52 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 southbound, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
2:07 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 southbound, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
4:26 p.m.: auto accident, Cedar Cliff Drive/Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill.
7:29 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Old Ridge Road/Ridge Road, Dickinson Township; Citizens.
8:45 p.m.: outside investigation, Suncrest Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
9:09 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, Buckeye Lane, Middlesex Township; Monroe, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale.
