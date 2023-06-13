Monday, June 12
4:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allendale Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
5:36 a.m.: electrical hazards, McCormick Road at Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn
8:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:59 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Marsh Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:23 a.m.: outside investigation, East Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
12:19 p.m.: auto accident, Centerville Road at Ritner Highway, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township
1:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:34 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:06 p.m.: electrical hazards, Green Street, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:08 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:40 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
3:06 p.m.: electrical hazards, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
4:33 p.m.: electrical hazards, North East Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:59 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:02 p.m.: electrical hazards, Sussex Circle, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
6:12 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, South Newton
7:48 p.m.: electrical hazards, North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue