Sentinel area fire calls for June 12-13

Friday, June 12
2:41 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Harding Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore.
9:42 a.m.: automatic alarm, North Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; Camp Hill, West Shore.
10:58 a.m.: automatic alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
1:52 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 southbound, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
2:07 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 southbound, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
4:26 p.m.: auto accident, Cedar Cliff Drive/Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill.
7:29 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Old Ridge Road/Ridge Road, Dickinson Township; Citizens.
8:45 p.m.: outside investigation, Suncrest Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
9:09 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, Buckeye Lane, Middlesex Township; Monroe, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale.
Saturday, June 13
7:43 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill
8:27 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 south at Route 581 west, Lemoyne; West Shore
8:43 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Bourbon Red Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
1:00 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South Locust Point Road at West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
2:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Appalachian Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
2:51 p.m.: nonstructure fire, I-83 south, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
2:59 p.m.: land rescue, Old Railroad Bed Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Penn Township
3:39 p.m.: vehicle fire, Doubling Gap Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
3:40 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
3:51 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Olmstead Way East, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:09 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, North Pitt Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
