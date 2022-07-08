 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for July 7

Thursday, July 7

1:44 a.m.: structure fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingston, Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:27 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Beech Street, South Middleton Township; West Shore, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, Vigilant Hose

6:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston

8:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola

10:08 a.m.: auto accident, Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:28 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

12:04 p.m.: inside investigation, Beech Street, South Middleton Township; Union

1:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

2:25 p.m.: outside investigation, Brighton Drive, South Middleton Township; Union

4:33 p.m.: electrical hazard, North 28th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

6:47 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Briar Patch Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingston

7:21 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

7:33 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston

7:41 p.m.: gas leak, Front Street, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:33 p.m.: outside investigation, Walnut Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen

11:36 p.m.: fire police, Yates Street at South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

