Sentinel area fire calls for July 7

Thursday, July 7
1:44 a.m.: structure fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingston, Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:27 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Beech Street, South Middleton Township; West Shore, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, Vigilant Hose
6:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston
8:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
10:08 a.m.: auto accident, Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:28 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:04 p.m.: inside investigation, Beech Street, South Middleton Township; Union
1:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
2:25 p.m.: outside investigation, Brighton Drive, South Middleton Township; Union
4:33 p.m.: electrical hazard, North 28th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:47 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Briar Patch Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingston
7:21 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:33 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston
7:41 p.m.: gas leak, Front Street, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:33 p.m.: outside investigation, Walnut Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen
11:36 p.m.: fire police, Yates Street at South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen