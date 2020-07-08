Sentinel area fire calls for July 7

Tuesday, July 7

12:08 a.m.: nonstructure accident, West Lisburn Road at Bumble Bee Hollow Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

12:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Butler Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

10:56 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike at Woods Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

2:41 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Citizen

5:45 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cedar Run Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

8:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

10:43 p.m.: nonstructure accident, November Drive, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

11:56 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South 32nd Street at Dickinson Avenue, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

