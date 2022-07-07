 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for July 6

Wednesday, July 6

1:12 a.m.: gas leak, Hanover Manor, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:16 a.m.: structure fire, Fourth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

5:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

9:36 a.m.: auto accident, Valley Road at Wertzville Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:31 p.m.: gas leak, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

2:08 p.m.: vehicle fire, Route 581 east, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

2:14 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

2:40 p.m.: brush fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Dickinson Township; Union, Penn Township

2:50 p.m.: auto accident, Smith Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:49 p.m.: structure fire, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring

4:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sommerton Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

8:44 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

