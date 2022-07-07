Sentinel area fire calls for July 6

Wednesday, July 6
1:12 a.m.: gas leak, Hanover Manor, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:16 a.m.: structure fire, Fourth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
5:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:36 a.m.: auto accident, Valley Road at Wertzville Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:31 p.m.: gas leak, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
2:08 p.m.: vehicle fire, Route 581 east, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
2:14 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:40 p.m.: brush fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Dickinson Township; Union, Penn Township
2:50 p.m.: auto accident, Smith Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:49 p.m.: structure fire, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
4:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sommerton Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:44 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring