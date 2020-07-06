Sentinel area fire calls for July 5

Sunday, July 5

10:08 a.m.: outside investigation, Hope Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen

12:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spring View Court, Silver Spring Township; West Shore, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

2:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

3:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Olmstead Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:06 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End

6:35 p.m.: auto accident, West Lisburn Road at Route 15 south onramp, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

6:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

6:45 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton

7:46 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Wild Orchid Lane, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

7:50 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Oyster Mill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

8:39 p.m.: wildfire, Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union, West Pennsboro

9:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

9:58 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Alison Avenue, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

