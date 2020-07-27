Sentinel area fire calls for July 26

Sunday, July 26

12:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

12:16 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Leidigh Drive, Monroe Township; Monroe.

12:32 a.m.: automatic alarm, Logistics Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

2:03 p.m.: automatic alarm, Eastgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

2:14 a.m.: nonstructure accident, I-81 northbound, Lemoyne; West Shore.

7:44 a.m.: automatic alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

10:04 a.m. automatic alarm, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Friendship, Penn, Cumberland Valley Hose.

12:34 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Grahams Woods Road/Frytown Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford.

2:37 p.m.: auto accident, Burnt House Road/Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Citizens, Union, Penn.

4:28 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 northbound, Penn Township; Union, Penn Township.

4:47 p.m.: wildfire, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden, Silver Spring.

10:36 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, Courtland Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden; Naval Support Activities.

10:40 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 northbound, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

