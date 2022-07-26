 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for July 25

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Monday, July 25

4:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cherry Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:46 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Meadow Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

4:15 p.m.: structure fire, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:47 p.m.: outside fire, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union

10:15 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Cedar Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

10:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Settler Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

11:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian volunteers organize 'clean up rave' at bombed-out building

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News