Sentinel area fire calls for July 25

Monday, July 25
4:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cherry Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:46 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Meadow Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
4:15 p.m.: structure fire, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:47 p.m.: outside fire, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union
10:15 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Cedar Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Settler Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore