Sentinel area fire calls for July 24-25

Friday, July 24
6:28 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Naval Base; Naval Inventory Control Point
7:43 a.m.: first alarm structure fire, Perry County; Northeast Fire & Rescue
9"11 a.m.: non-structure accident, St. Johns Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:17 a.m.: non-structure accident, Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
12:14 p.m.: auto accident, April Drive and Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
1:30 p.m.: auto accident, North Enola Road and Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
4:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allen Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Centerville Road, Newville; Friendship Hose
7:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cranes Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
9:01 p.m.: auto accident, Magaro Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
9:09 p.m.: non-structure accident, Springfield Road, North Newton Township; South Newton
10:51 p.m.: auto accident, York Road and Creek Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
Saturday, July 25
4:52 a.m.: non-structure accident, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
12:39 p.m.: water rescue, York County; River Rescue of New Cumberland
1:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Skyport Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:11 p.m.: auto accident, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:31 p.m.: non-structure accident, Market Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
5:51 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Grouse Court, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:16 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:27 p.m.: auto accident, South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
8:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
8:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
9:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bryn Mawr Road, Carlisle; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
