Sentinel area fire calls for July 24-25

Friday, July 24

6:28 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Naval Base; Naval Inventory Control Point

7:43 a.m.: first alarm structure fire, Perry County; Northeast Fire & Rescue

9"11 a.m.: non-structure accident, St. Johns Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

11:17 a.m.: non-structure accident, Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

12:14 p.m.: auto accident, April Drive and Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

1:30 p.m.: auto accident, North Enola Road and Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

4:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allen Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Centerville Road, Newville; Friendship Hose

7:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cranes Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

9:01 p.m.: auto accident, Magaro Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

9:09 p.m.: non-structure accident, Springfield Road, North Newton Township; South Newton

10:51 p.m.: auto accident, York Road and Creek Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Saturday, July 25

4:52 a.m.: non-structure accident, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

12:39 p.m.: water rescue, York County; River Rescue of New Cumberland

1:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Skyport Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:11 p.m.: auto accident, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:31 p.m.: non-structure accident, Market Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

5:51 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Grouse Court, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:16 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

7:27 p.m.: auto accident, South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

8:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

8:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

9:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bryn Mawr Road, Carlisle; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

