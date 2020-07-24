Sentinel area fire calls for July 23

Sentinel area fire calls for July 23

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Thursday, July 23

12:21 a.m.: automatic alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne, West Shore.

2:28 a.m.: automatic alarm, Lismore Place, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

8:58 a.m.: automatic alarm, Dennison Circle, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

9:18 a.m.: automatic alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

10:04 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Schimmel Way, South Middleton Township; Citizens, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

1:26 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Capital View Drive/Beacon Hill Boulevard/Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

5:18 p.m.: automatic alarm, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

6:14 p.m.: auto accident, Brian Road, Hampden Township; Hampden, Naval Support Activities.

6:21 p.m.: nonstructure accident, East Creek Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.

7:08 p.m.: auto accident, North Enola Drive, East Pennsboro; Northeast Fire & Rescue.

7:33 p.m.: auto accident, Valley Road/Westwood Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News