Sentinel area fire calls for July 23

Thursday, July 23
12:21 a.m.: automatic alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne, West Shore.
2:28 a.m.: automatic alarm, Lismore Place, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
8:58 a.m.: automatic alarm, Dennison Circle, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
9:18 a.m.: automatic alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
10:04 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Schimmel Way, South Middleton Township; Citizens, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
1:26 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Capital View Drive/Beacon Hill Boulevard/Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
5:18 p.m.: automatic alarm, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
6:14 p.m.: auto accident, Brian Road, Hampden Township; Hampden, Naval Support Activities.
6:21 p.m.: nonstructure accident, East Creek Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.
7:08 p.m.: auto accident, North Enola Drive, East Pennsboro; Northeast Fire & Rescue.
7:33 p.m.: auto accident, Valley Road/Westwood Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.