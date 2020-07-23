Sentinel area fire calls for July 22

Sentinel area fire calls for July 22

Fire calls logo

Wednesday, July 22

12:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

1:36 a.m.: nonstructure accident, North Old Stonehouse Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

1:48 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:34 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Valley Road at Grahams Woods Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

5:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Presidents Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

8:22 a.m.: auto accident, Centerville Road at Ritner Highway, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township

9:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

10:28 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Magaro Road at Wolfe Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

10:57 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:21 a.m.: auto accident, West High Street at North College Street, Carlisle; Union

12:42 p.m.: auto accident, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:41 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:15 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, State Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

2:37 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, West Big Spring Avenue, Newville; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Cumberland Valley Hose

3:25 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Belle Vista Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

6:33 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Haldeman Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

6:34 p.m.: inside investigation, West Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

6:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pamay Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

8:02 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

8:07 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Encks Mill Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township

10:52 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Bradley Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

