Sentinel area fire calls for July 21
Wednesday, July 21

12:23 a.m.: automatic alarm, Douglas Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.

4:32 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Creekside Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

6:54 a.m.: auto accident, Baish Road/Heisey Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.

7:35 a.m.: automatic alarm, Allendale Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

2:41 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 South, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

4 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north at Exit 59 offramp/Interstate 81 onramp at Exit 1B, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring.

4:04 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

5:17 p.m.: automatic alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose.

5:48 p.m.: auto accident, West Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.

7:01 p.m.: auto accident, Bridge Street/16th Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

7:26 p.m.: fire police, West Orange Street/South Fayette Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End.

10:34 p.m.: fire police, Route 581 East, Lemoyne; West Shore.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

