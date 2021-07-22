Sentinel area fire calls for July 21

Wednesday, July 21
12:23 a.m.: automatic alarm, Douglas Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
4:32 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Creekside Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
6:54 a.m.: auto accident, Baish Road/Heisey Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.
7:35 a.m.: automatic alarm, Allendale Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
2:41 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 South, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
4 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north at Exit 59 offramp/Interstate 81 onramp at Exit 1B, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring.
4:04 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
5:17 p.m.: automatic alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose.
5:48 p.m.: auto accident, West Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.
7:01 p.m.: auto accident, Bridge Street/16th Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
7:26 p.m.: fire police, West Orange Street/South Fayette Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End.
10:34 p.m.: fire police, Route 581 East, Lemoyne; West Shore.
