 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for July 20

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Wednesday, July 20

12:56 a.m.: structure fire, Fort Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

1:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg

3:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:34 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Eighth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

8:42 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:18 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore

12:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shaull Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:30 p.m.: electrical hazards, Country Club Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

People are also reading…

4:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spangler Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

4:51 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Fulton Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

5:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spangler Road, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

5:37 p.m.: fire police, Wertzville Road at Magaro Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

6:01 p.m.: vehicle fire, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen

7:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:42 p.m.: structure fire, Eleventh Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News