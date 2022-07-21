Sentinel area fire calls for July 20

Wednesday, July 20
12:56 a.m.: structure fire, Fort Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
1:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg
3:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:34 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Eighth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
8:42 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:18 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore
12:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shaull Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:30 p.m.: electrical hazards, Country Club Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
4:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spangler Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
4:51 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Fulton Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
5:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spangler Road, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
5:37 p.m.: fire police, Wertzville Road at Magaro Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
6:01 p.m.: vehicle fire, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
7:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:42 p.m.: structure fire, Eleventh Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore