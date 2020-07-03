Sentinel area fire calls for July 2

Thursday, July 2
12:11 a.m.: auto accident, North West Street/West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
1:41 a.m.: automatic alarm, Admirals Quay Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden.
1:58 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union.
6:54 a.m.: auto accident, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore Bureau of Fire.
7:23 a.m.: automatic alarm, Shearer Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
1 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Clay Road, West Pennsboro Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford.
2:48 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Lisburn Road/Arcona Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
4:06 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Hummel Avenue/South First Street, Lemoyne; West Shore Bureau of Fire.
6:24 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Brindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.
7:42 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn.
9:13 p.m.: outside investigation, Baltimore Road/Daisy Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant.
9:32 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.