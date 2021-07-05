 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for July 2-4
0 Comments

Sentinel area fire calls for July 2-4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Friday, July 2

2:11 a.m.: automatic alarm, Sprint Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

2:43 a.m.: electrical hazards, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

3:18 a.m.: automatic alarm, South High Street, Newville; Friendship.

5:15 a.m.: automatic alarm, South High Street, Newville; Friendship.

5:16 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Susquehanna Avenue/York Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.

6:21 a.m.: nonstructure incident, McClures Gap Road/Union Hall Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.

6:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Walnut Street/Cheryl Avenue, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.

8:19 a.m.: electrical hazards, Hill Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens.

9:35 a.m.: automatic alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

9:52 a.m.: automatic alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

10:07 a.m.: structure fire, Middle Spring Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant, West End.

10:13 a.m.: auto accident, Shippensburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant, West End.

11:28 a.m.: auto accident, Leidigh Drive/Creek Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Citizens, Life Lion.

12:33 p.m.: automatic alarm, Old Willow Mill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

1:10 p.m.: electrical hazards, Pinewood Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

2:21 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 South, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship, Penn Township.

2:22 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 South, Dickinson Township; Union.

4:34 p.m.: automatic alarm, Andes Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg.

5:25 p.m.: automatic alarm, Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.

7:08 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

7:27 p.m.: automatic alarm, Lavynndon Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

7:44 p.m.: water rescue, Port Side Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden.

9:08 p.m.: automatic alarm, Stuart Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

Saturday, July 3

1:16 a.m.: automatic alarm, South 10th Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore.

9:19 a.m.: automatic alarm, 16th Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

3:11 p.m.: automatic alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

9:50 p.m.: auto accident, Suncrest Drive/Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

10:09 p.m.: outside fire, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union.

10:40 p.m.: structure fire, East Penn Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden.

11:18 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; West Shore, Union.

Sunday, July 4

12:03 a.m.: outside fire, Franklin Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

6:18 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 westbound off ramp at Exit 1B/ I-81 southbound onramp at exit 59; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring.

6:59 a.m.: automatic alarm, Carol Place, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

10:49 a.m.: automatic alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks.

10:57 a.m.: automatic alarm, Ege Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

4:08 p.m.: auto accident, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens.

6 p.m.: automatic alarm, Burgners Road, Lower Frankford Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford.

7:05 p.m.: brush fire, D Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

7:48 p.m.: vehicle fire, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden.

8:49 p.m.: wildfire involving vehicle, Pine School Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens.

9:12 p.m.: outside fire, Clayhill Road/Three Square Hollow Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.

9:22 p.m.: outside fire, Cedar Street, Carlisle; Union.

9:32 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Watts Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens.

10:41 p.m.: structure fire, North 10th Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall on Cuba

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News