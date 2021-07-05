Sentinel area fire calls for July 2-4

Friday, July 2
2:11 a.m.: automatic alarm, Sprint Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
2:43 a.m.: electrical hazards, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
3:18 a.m.: automatic alarm, South High Street, Newville; Friendship.
5:15 a.m.: automatic alarm, South High Street, Newville; Friendship.
5:16 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Susquehanna Avenue/York Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.
6:21 a.m.: nonstructure incident, McClures Gap Road/Union Hall Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
6:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Walnut Street/Cheryl Avenue, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.
8:19 a.m.: electrical hazards, Hill Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens.
9:35 a.m.: automatic alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
9:52 a.m.: automatic alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
10:07 a.m.: structure fire, Middle Spring Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant, West End.
10:13 a.m.: auto accident, Shippensburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant, West End.
11:28 a.m.: auto accident, Leidigh Drive/Creek Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Citizens, Life Lion.
12:33 p.m.: automatic alarm, Old Willow Mill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
1:10 p.m.: electrical hazards, Pinewood Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
2:21 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 South, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship, Penn Township.
2:22 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 South, Dickinson Township; Union.
4:34 p.m.: automatic alarm, Andes Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg.
5:25 p.m.: automatic alarm, Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.
7:08 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
7:27 p.m.: automatic alarm, Lavynndon Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
7:44 p.m.: water rescue, Port Side Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden.
9:08 p.m.: automatic alarm, Stuart Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
Saturday, July 3
1:16 a.m.: automatic alarm, South 10th Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore.
9:19 a.m.: automatic alarm, 16th Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
3:11 p.m.: automatic alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
9:50 p.m.: auto accident, Suncrest Drive/Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
10:09 p.m.: outside fire, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union.
10:40 p.m.: structure fire, East Penn Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden.
11:18 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; West Shore, Union.
Sunday, July 4
12:03 a.m.: outside fire, Franklin Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
6:18 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 westbound off ramp at Exit 1B/ I-81 southbound onramp at exit 59; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring.
6:59 a.m.: automatic alarm, Carol Place, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
10:49 a.m.: automatic alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks.
10:57 a.m.: automatic alarm, Ege Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
4:08 p.m.: auto accident, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens.
6 p.m.: automatic alarm, Burgners Road, Lower Frankford Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford.
7:05 p.m.: brush fire, D Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
7:48 p.m.: vehicle fire, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden.
8:49 p.m.: wildfire involving vehicle, Pine School Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens.
9:12 p.m.: outside fire, Clayhill Road/Three Square Hollow Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.
9:22 p.m.: outside fire, Cedar Street, Carlisle; Union.
9:32 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Watts Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens.
10:41 p.m.: structure fire, North 10th Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill.