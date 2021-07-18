Sentinel area fire calls for July 16-17

Friday, July 16
12:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:44 a.m.: auto accident, Willow Grove Road at McClures Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:46 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:30 a.m.: vehicle fire, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
10:44 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 east, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:20 a.m.: electrical hazards, Pennington Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
11:26 a.m.: auto accident, Oakville Road at Ridge Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, Newburg-Hopewell
3:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
3:24 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 81 south, Penn Township; Union, Penn Township
3:56 p.m.: auto accident, York Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:31 p.m.: structure fire, North Humer Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
6:58 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Belle Vista Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North West Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:16 p.m.: auto accident, East Lisburn Road at South Market Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
10:08 p.m.: electrical hazards, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
Saturday, July 17
8:50 a.m.: gas leak, Grandview Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn
9:09 a.m.: fire police, North 32nd Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
11:08 a.m.: auto accident, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:32 a.m.: auto accident, Adams Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:40 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:48 a.m.: vehicle into building, South West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:56 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Mountain Road at Hoot Owl Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
12:49 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
1:26 p.m.: fire police, Waggoners Gap Road at Milwick Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
2:07 p.m.: auto accident, Three Square Hollow Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Newburg-Hopewell
2:55 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Truffle Glen Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
4:42 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
5:45 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Grahams Woods Road at Enola Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
5:52 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Enola Road at Church of God Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
6:07 p.m.: electrical hazards, Springfield Road at Ritner Highway, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton
6:23 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Salt Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Slate Hill Road at Argali Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:29 p.m.: electrical hazards, Henry Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Millers Gap Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
6:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Market Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
6:35 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Grahams Woods Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
6:36 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, I-81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
6:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Fieldstone Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
6:53 p.m.: electrical hazards, West Locust Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
7:07 p.m.: outside fire, Belle Vista Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:24 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north on-ramp at West Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:32 p.m.: electrical hazards, McClures Gap Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton
7:35 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sample Bridge Road at Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
7:53 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Belle Vista Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:55 p.m.: electrical hazards, South Arch Street at East Locust Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
8:04 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Middleton Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
8:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Station Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
8:41 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pinedale Road at Opossum Lake Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton, Upper Frankford
8:48 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Meadowbrook Road at Campground Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton
9:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Shag Bark Lane, Dickinson Township; Union
9:16 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Warren Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:31 p.m.: auto accident, Mill Street at Zion Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
10:08 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Centerville Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
10:36 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Silver Crown Drive at Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
10:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Centerville Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
10:59 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Creekview Road at Jerusalem Road, Hampden Township; Hampden