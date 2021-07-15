 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for July 14
0 Comments

Sentinel area fire calls for July 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Wednesday, July 14

4:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

4:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Logistics Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:47 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Spring Garden Street, Carlisle; Union

12:55 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township

12:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Madison Circle, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union

1:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Old Willow Mill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

3:38 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 81 south, Penn Township; Penn Township

4:34 p.m.: vehicle fire, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

5:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

8:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Seventh Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

9:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

11:20 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Magaro Road at Creekside Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters catch python found on Bangkok park

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News