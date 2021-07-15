Sentinel area fire calls for July 14

Wednesday, July 14
4:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Logistics Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:47 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Spring Garden Street, Carlisle; Union
12:55 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
12:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Madison Circle, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
1:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Old Willow Mill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
3:38 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 81 south, Penn Township; Penn Township
4:34 p.m.: vehicle fire, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
5:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
8:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Seventh Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
9:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:20 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Magaro Road at Creekside Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola