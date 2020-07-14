Sentinel area fire calls for July 13

Monday, July 13

12:14 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Devon Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

1:46 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

7:24 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill

8:19 a.m.: auto accident, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

8:38 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Charlotte Way, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

8:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, True Temper Drive, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:07 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Creekwood Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

8:00 p.m.: landing zone, Lovers Lane, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Life Lion

8:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

9:39 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Street at West First Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen

10:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:39 p.m.: outside investigation, East Locust Avenue at North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union

