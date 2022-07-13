 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for July 12

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Tuesday, July 12

2:21 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Burgners Mill Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

11:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Galleon Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

12:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:43 p.m.: auto accident, South Market Street at East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

3:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

3:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Market Street at East Green Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

3:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Brandt Avenue at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

4:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sixteenth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

People are also reading…

4:09 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north off-ramp at Lower Allen Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore

4:20 p.m.: electrical hazards, Vista Drive, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

5:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore

8:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

9:24 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient grains become bread for modern Israelis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News