Sentinel area fire calls for July 12

Tuesday, July 12
2:21 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Burgners Mill Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
11:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Galleon Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:43 p.m.: auto accident, South Market Street at East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
3:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
3:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Market Street at East Green Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
3:51 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Brandt Avenue at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
4:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sixteenth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
4:09 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north off-ramp at Lower Allen Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore
4:20 p.m.: electrical hazards, Vista Drive, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
5:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore
8:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:24 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen