Sentinel area fire calls for July 12

Monday, July 12
12:45 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Davis Drive, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
5:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ege Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Susquehanna Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:56 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
12:29 p.m.: structure fire, South Orange Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:37 p.m.: electrical hazards, Mallard Way, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Amy Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
4:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Belle Vista Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:57 p.m.: fire police, South Middlesex Road at Claremont Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
6:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union
6:14 p.m.: electrical hazards, Wilson Court, Carlisle; Union
8:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mt. Rock Road, Penn Township; West Pennsboro Township, Penn Township
9:01 p.m.: outside investigation, Mt. Rock Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
9:10 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Stickley Drive, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
11:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End