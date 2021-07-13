 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for July 12
Monday, July 12

12:45 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Davis Drive, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

5:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ege Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Susquehanna Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:56 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen

12:29 p.m.: structure fire, South Orange Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:37 p.m.: electrical hazards, Mallard Way, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

2:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Amy Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

4:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Belle Vista Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

5:57 p.m.: fire police, South Middlesex Road at Claremont Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

6:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union

6:14 p.m.: electrical hazards, Wilson Court, Carlisle; Union

8:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mt. Rock Road, Penn Township; West Pennsboro Township, Penn Township

9:01 p.m.: outside investigation, Mt. Rock Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose

9:10 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Stickley Drive, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

11:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

