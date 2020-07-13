Sentinel area fire calls for July 12

Sunday, July 12
2:04 a.m.: auto accident, Capital View Drive at Beacon Hill Boulevard, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
8:41 a.m.: nonstructure accident, South Spring Garden Street, Carlisle; Union
9:41 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:48 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Green Hill Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
11:10 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Hawthorne Drive, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
4:10 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Royal American Circle, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:05 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at North Old Stonehouse Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, New Kingstown
6:40 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Konhaus Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
7:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shannon Lane, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:54 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden, Silver Spring
9:29 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
10:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Stone Run Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
