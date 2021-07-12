Sentinel area fire calls for July 11

Sunday, June 11
12:19 a.m.: automatic alarm, Susquehanna Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
8:07 a.m.: nonstructure incident, York Circle, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg, Vigilant Hose.
9:54 a.m.: structure fire, Magaw Avenue, South Middleton Township; Citizens, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
2:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Garfield Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose.
4:50 p.m.: automatic alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
7:26 p.m.: auto accident, Ridge Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.
8:15 p.m.: automatic alarm, Corporate Center Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.
8:20 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 Eastbound, Upper Mifflin Township; Newburg-Hopewell.
9:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Spanglers Mill Road/Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
9:48 p.m.: structure fire, Pike Court, Southampton Township; South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End.
9:56 p.m.: fire police, North 21st Street/Taylor Bridge Bypass, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.
10:08 p.m.: fire police, Taylor Bridge Bypass west offramp/Taylor Bridge Bypass, Wormleysburg; West Shore.
10:09 p.m.: tree down, Middle Spring Road/Newburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.
10:12: tree down, McCormick Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
10:25 p.m.: electrical hazards, Candlewyck Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
10:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bridgeview Drive/Indiana Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore.
10:33 p.m.: flooding, Yale Avenue, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.
10:37 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritter Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen.
11:17 p.m.: automatic alarm, Courtland Street, Hampden Township; Hampden.
11:19 p.m.: electrical hazards, 39th Street, Hampden Township; Hampden.
11:34 p.m.: tree in wires, Fish Hatchery Road, North Newton Township; Friendship.
11:39 p.m.: tree down, Creekside Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola.
11:45 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Konhaus Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.
11:47 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Barn Swallow Way, Monroe Township; Monroe.