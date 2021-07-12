 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for July 11
0 Comments

Sentinel area fire calls for July 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Sunday, June 11

12:19 a.m.: automatic alarm, Susquehanna Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

8:07 a.m.: nonstructure incident, York Circle, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg, Vigilant Hose.

9:54 a.m.: structure fire, Magaw Avenue, South Middleton Township; Citizens, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

2:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Garfield Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose.

4:50 p.m.: automatic alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

7:26 p.m.: auto accident, Ridge Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.

8:15 p.m.: automatic alarm, Corporate Center Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.

8:20 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 Eastbound, Upper Mifflin Township; Newburg-Hopewell.

9:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Spanglers Mill Road/Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

9:48 p.m.: structure fire, Pike Court, Southampton Township; South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End.

9:56 p.m.: fire police, North 21st Street/Taylor Bridge Bypass, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.

10:08 p.m.: fire police, Taylor Bridge Bypass west offramp/Taylor Bridge Bypass, Wormleysburg; West Shore.

10:09 p.m.: tree down, Middle Spring Road/Newburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.

10:12: tree down, McCormick Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

10:25 p.m.: electrical hazards, Candlewyck Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

10:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bridgeview Drive/Indiana Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore.

10:33 p.m.: flooding, Yale Avenue, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.

10:37 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritter Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen.

11:17 p.m.: automatic alarm, Courtland Street, Hampden Township; Hampden.

11:19 p.m.: electrical hazards, 39th Street, Hampden Township; Hampden.

11:34 p.m.: tree in wires, Fish Hatchery Road, North Newton Township; Friendship.

11:39 p.m.: tree down, Creekside Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola.

11:45 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Konhaus Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.

11:47 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Barn Swallow Way, Monroe Township; Monroe.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge doubts Bob Baffert was fairly treated

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News