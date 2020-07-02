Sentinel area fire calls for July 1

Sentinel area fire calls for July 1

Fire calls logo

Wednesday, July 1

12:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:08 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen

11:27 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Hoke Farm Way, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

12:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:17 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Newburg-Hopewell

1:24 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:43 p.m.: vehicle fire, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:59 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

9:26 p.m.: nonstructure accident, North West Street, Carlisle; Union

12:00 a.m.: outside investigation, Blue Rock Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

