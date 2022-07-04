 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for July 1-3

Friday, July 1

3:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Distribution Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

7:28 a.m.: electrical hazards, Valley Road at Salt Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

8:01 a.m.: fire police, Wertzville Road at Center Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

9:23 a.m.: structure fire, Kinglsey Road, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

9:43 a.m.: nonstructure incident, East Manor Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

12:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Saxton Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn

2:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:21 p.m.: electrical hazards, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

3:39 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Neil Road at Airport Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

3:57 p.m.: electrical hazards, Koser Lane, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

4:13 p.m.: auto accident, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

5:18 p.m.: auto accident, Jumper Road at Ridge Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, West End, Life Lion

6:58 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

7:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Garfield Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

9:08 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:28 p.m.: gas leak, Yetter Court, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn, Hampden

11:58 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Penn Township; Union, Penn Township

Saturday, July 2

10:05 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike at Ridge Hill Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

10:37 a.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle/bicycle, Forge Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

2:29 p.m.: vehicle fire, South Market Street at Route 15 on-ramp, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

2:40 p.m.: structure fire, West North Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:48 p.m.: vehicle fire, Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

3:29 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle/bicycle, Gray Drive at South Market Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

3:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

5:25 p.m.: auto accident, Shady Lane, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

5:55 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Mechanicsburg

8:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Market Street, Lemoyne; Mechanicsburg

10:26 p.m.: auto accident, Sandbank Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

Sunday, July 3

3:43 a.m.: brush fire, Lambs Gap Road at Silver Spring Square, Hampden Township; Hampden

12:20 p.m.: brush fire, Bunker Hill Road at Michaux Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township

2:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:13 p.m.: auto accident, Meadows Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Life Lion

2:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Kost Road at Biddle Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

3:06 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union

3:21 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Oxford Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Penn Township

3:28 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzille Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

3:57 p.m.: inside investigation, Concord Road, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring

4:17 p.m.: structure fire, McLand Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:46 p.m.: electrical hazards, Old Willow Mill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

8:52 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Washington Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

9:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Center Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

10:16 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring

11:17 p.m.: electrical hazards, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

