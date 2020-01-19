Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 17-18

Friday, Jan. 17

6:53 a.m.: nonstructure accident, South Mountain Estates Road at Walnut Dale Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

7:29 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Gettysburg Road at Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

8:28 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Kenwood Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union

11:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Long Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

12:57 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Woodland Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:37 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road at Center Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill

1:59 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Hampden, Navy Base

2:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ashburn Drive, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

5:07 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Oyster Mill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

5:29 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

5:49 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

5:56 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Taylor Bridge Bypass at North 21st Street, Camp Hill; West Shore

6:00 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

7:10 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Beard Road, Silver Spring Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, Navy Base

7:36 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

9:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

9:33 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Running Pump Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

10:16 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Fourth Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

Saturday, Jan. 18

5:29 a.m.: outside investigation, Bosler Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

7:01 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union

7:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Black Oak Court, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

8:30 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Mooreland Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:02 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Cheryl Avenue, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

10:06 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gobin Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:59 a.m.: other rescue, Buchannon Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:13 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Tanglewood Drive, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

12:22 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

12:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

1:05 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:07 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:16 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:55 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

2:47 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End

2:49 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

3:00 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Route 581 east, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:03 p.m.: nonstructure accident, I-81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

3:13 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Hampden Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base

3:41 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden, Silver Spring

3:42 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose

4:33 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Pickering Lane, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

6:57 p.m.: auto accident, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale

11:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Arthur Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

