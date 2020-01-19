Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 17-18

Friday, Jan. 17
6:53 a.m.: nonstructure accident, South Mountain Estates Road at Walnut Dale Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
7:29 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Gettysburg Road at Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:28 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Kenwood Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union
11:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Long Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
12:57 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Woodland Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:37 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road at Center Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill
1:59 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Hampden, Navy Base
2:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ashburn Drive, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
5:07 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Oyster Mill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
5:29 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
5:49 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
5:56 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Taylor Bridge Bypass at North 21st Street, Camp Hill; West Shore
6:00 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
7:10 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Beard Road, Silver Spring Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, Navy Base
7:36 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
9:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
9:33 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Running Pump Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
10:16 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Fourth Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
Saturday, Jan. 18
5:29 a.m.: outside investigation, Bosler Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
7:01 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union
7:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Black Oak Court, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly
8:30 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Mooreland Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:02 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Cheryl Avenue, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
10:06 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gobin Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:59 a.m.: other rescue, Buchannon Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:13 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Tanglewood Drive, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
12:22 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
12:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
1:05 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
1:07 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:16 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:55 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
2:47 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End
2:49 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
3:00 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Route 581 east, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:03 p.m.: nonstructure accident, I-81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:13 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Hampden Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
3:41 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden, Silver Spring
3:42 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose
4:33 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Pickering Lane, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
6:57 p.m.: auto accident, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale
11:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Arthur Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen