Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 23

Thursday, Jan. 23
2:32 a.m.: outside investigation, State Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:12 a.m.: fire police, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township
7:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
8:16 a.m.: pedestrian/bicyclist struck, Cedar Run Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:54 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Eastwood Drive, Silver Spring Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown, Union
10:11 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Lenox Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
12:21 p.m.: auto accident, Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:00 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South First Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
3:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
4:04 p.m.: vehicle into a structure, Dewey Lane, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point
4:26 p.m.: auto accident, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
4:49 p.m.: fire police, Lovers Lane at Shippensburg Road, Hopewell Township, Newburg-Hopewell
6:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:34 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Wynnwood Drive, North Middlton Township; North Middleton
7:09 p.m.: non-structure accident, Harding Street at Brandt Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
9:20 p.m.: auto accident, Enola Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:22 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Eastwood Drive, Silver Spring Township; West Shore, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Union, Penn Township